ZINC Trading Up 50.3% This Week (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $202,529.00 and $74.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZINC has traded up 50.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ZINC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0363 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00069834 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00073059 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $511.37 or 0.00891235 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,491.01 or 0.09569867 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00099077 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00046542 BTC.

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

