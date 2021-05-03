Zloadr (ZDR) Reaches Market Cap of $164,655.90

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. In the last week, Zloadr has traded up 172.7% against the dollar. One Zloadr coin can now be bought for about $0.0303 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. Zloadr has a total market capitalization of $164,655.90 and approximately $8,047.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00073437 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00020708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00073929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.96 or 0.00896309 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,721.32 or 0.09938908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00100084 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00046954 BTC.

About Zloadr

ZDR is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Zloadr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zloadr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zloadr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

