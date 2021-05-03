ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.490-0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $670 million-$676 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $653.36 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.110-0.120 EPS.

ZI traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.91. 1,601,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.32. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.95.

In other news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 186,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $8,841,239.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,841,239.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 1,734,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $93,700,608.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,798,274 shares of company stock worth $257,876,057.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

