ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.49-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $670-676 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $653.73 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.490-0.500 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI traded down $1.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,601,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,222. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.32.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.44 million. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZI. Truist lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.95.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Todd Crockett sold 1,734,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $93,700,608.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 3,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $170,800.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,800.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,798,274 shares of company stock worth $257,876,057 in the last quarter.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

