Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zovio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.01. Zovio reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zovio will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zovio.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $93.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.50 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZVO. Northland Securities began coverage on Zovio in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Zovio in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Zovio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zovio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Zovio by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,195,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after buying an additional 116,425 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zovio by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 640,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 240,498 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Zovio in the fourth quarter worth $21,330,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zovio in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Zovio by 233.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 23,761 shares during the period. 55.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zovio stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.62. 89,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,346. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62. Zovio has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34. The stock has a market cap of $118.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.73.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

