Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zynex from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley lowered shares of Zynex from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Zynex from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.63.

Zynex stock opened at $14.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Zynex has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $514.81 million, a P/E ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 50.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zynex will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zynex during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Zynex by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zynex in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zynex in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. 29.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

