$0.01 EPS Expected for Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.01. Smith Micro Software reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.32 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SMSI shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Smith Micro Software in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smith Micro Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

SMSI stock opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. Smith Micro Software has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $285.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMSI. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Smith Micro Software by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 900,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 322,143 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 127,003 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after buying an additional 83,730 shares in the last quarter. 22.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

