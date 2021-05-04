-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. Heritage Insurance posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 140.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.49. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $159.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 85,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 484,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HRTG stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.11. The company had a trading volume of 456 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Heritage Insurance has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $254.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.26%.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

