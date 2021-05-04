-$0.12 EPS Expected for AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AutoWeb’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). AutoWeb posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoWeb will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AutoWeb.

Get AutoWeb alerts:

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.17%. The company had revenue of $17.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoWeb in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AutoWeb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTO opened at $2.65 on Friday. AutoWeb has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $35.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUTO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in AutoWeb during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of AutoWeb during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoWeb during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in AutoWeb in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoWeb (AUTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.