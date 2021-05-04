-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

Get NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.01).

A number of brokerages have commented on NRBO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.

NASDAQ:NRBO opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.69. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,213.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, which is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NRBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.