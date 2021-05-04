$0.18 EPS Expected for Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.19. Boston Private Financial reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 550%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BPFH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

BPFH stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Boston Private Financial has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $15.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPFH. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial in the third quarter worth about $294,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Boston Private Financial by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

