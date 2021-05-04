-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.24). Loop Industries reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.46). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Loop Industries.

Get Loop Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOOP. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOOP. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Loop Industries by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,172,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,029,000 after acquiring an additional 491,861 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the fourth quarter worth $563,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 32.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 21,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the third quarter worth $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries stock opened at $8.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.65. Loop Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.96. The company has a market cap of $362.22 million, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 12.05.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Loop Industries (LOOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.