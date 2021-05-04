-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.20). Agile Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Agile Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CFO Dennis Reilly bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,427.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 72,500 shares of company stock worth $147,573 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGRX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 19,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,367. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $149.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 10.18.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

