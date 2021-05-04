$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to report $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.22. Clarus posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Clarus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $75.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.10 million.

CLAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Clarus from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clarus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

In other news, major shareholder Warren B. Kanders sold 83,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $1,496,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,803,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,308,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $1,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,730,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,591,598.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 203,432 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,499. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clarus during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Clarus by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Clarus by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 27,904 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Clarus by 291.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 70,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Clarus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Clarus stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $18.65. 491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,321. Clarus has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $19.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.01 million, a PE ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.39%.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

