$0.25 EPS Expected for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.15. American Axle & Manufacturing posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

AXL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Axle & Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.22.

NYSE:AXL opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $12.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

