-$0.37 EPS Expected for Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Athenex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.15). Athenex posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Athenex will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Athenex.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.53 million. Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Athenex from $9.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Shares of ATNX stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $3.83. 37,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $357.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.92. Athenex has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84.

In other news, Director Kim Campbell acquired 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $36,465.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,465. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $1,898,088.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,883 shares in the company, valued at $645,831.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Athenex by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,690,000 after acquiring an additional 915,103 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Athenex by 345.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 873,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 677,422 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Athenex by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 814,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after buying an additional 80,394 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Athenex by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 754,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after buying an additional 219,730 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 506,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after buying an additional 215,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

