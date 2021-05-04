-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) to report ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the highest is ($0.35). Applied Genetic Technologies reported earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.78). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Applied Genetic Technologies.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01).

AGTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after buying an additional 114,221 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 172.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 600,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 380,505 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 10,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 57.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGTC stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $176.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $9.67.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

