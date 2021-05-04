$0.48 EPS Expected for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will announce $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for UDR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.50. UDR reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UDR. Mizuho raised their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UDR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in UDR by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in UDR by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 112,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in UDR by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in UDR by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. UDR has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $47.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average is $40.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 104.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 69.71%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

