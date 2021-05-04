$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) will post $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.67. FirstEnergy posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

FE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.42.

Shares of NYSE FE traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.79. 6,824,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,514,650. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $44.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 152.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

