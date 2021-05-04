$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will report $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director James C. Hale III bought 5,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.76 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $37,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,109.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

BMRC stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.59. The stock had a trading volume of 58,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,457. The firm has a market cap of $477.19 million, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $42.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

