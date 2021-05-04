$0.72 EPS Expected for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) will announce $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 305.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $9.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $5.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.28. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.35 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $27.25 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 40,409 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $1,584,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $40,317.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 343,294 shares of company stock valued at $12,784,720. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 105,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $433,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EGLE traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,580. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.70 million, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.65.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

