$0.74 EPS Expected for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will report earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Cerner posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

CERN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,819,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,187. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.47 and a 200-day moving average of $74.84. Cerner has a 12 month low of $63.11 and a 12 month high of $84.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Insiders have purchased a total of 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at about $942,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 378.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,718,000 after acquiring an additional 327,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

