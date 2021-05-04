$0.75 EPS Expected for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) will report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Cadence Design Systems reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cadence Design Systems.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.92.

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $4.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.32. 36,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,738. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $75.27 and a 12-month high of $149.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,610,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 248,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,991,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total value of $7,354,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,124 shares of company stock worth $60,808,229 in the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

