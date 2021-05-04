-$0.80 EPS Expected for Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) This Quarter

Analysts expect Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) to announce earnings per share of ($0.80) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.76) and the lowest is ($0.82). Constellation Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.57) to ($2.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($3.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Constellation Pharmaceuticals.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05).

CNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.88.

CNST traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.57. The company had a trading volume of 732,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a current ratio of 15.81. The stock has a market cap of $985.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.80. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.26.

In other news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 6,260 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $235,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,010 shares in the company, valued at $150,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column sold 10,000 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,270 shares of company stock worth $756,093 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 35.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,215,000 after purchasing an additional 417,813 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $400,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

