$0.81 EPS Expected for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) to report $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.84. First Financial reported earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. First Financial had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.98%.

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. First Financial has a one year low of $29.54 and a one year high of $47.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THFF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,658,000. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,287,000. First Financialcorp IN boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 747,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,035,000 after acquiring an additional 59,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,202,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,713,000 after acquiring an additional 51,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in First Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,787,000. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

