-$0.97 EPS Expected for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will post ($0.97) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.65). Alaska Air Group reported earnings of ($3.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.03) to ($1.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $8.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alaska Air Group.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.54.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,887,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,227. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.20. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.81.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $291,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 147,793 shares in the company, valued at $10,259,790.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,221 shares of company stock worth $6,476,419. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 165.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 143,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,952,000 after purchasing an additional 89,596 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,103,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 149.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 77,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 46,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alaska Air Group (ALK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.