$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standex International’s earnings. Standex International reported earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex International will report full-year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $156.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

SXI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on Standex International from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

NYSE SXI traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.15. 69,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,910. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.39. Standex International has a 1-year low of $40.32 and a 1-year high of $108.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.42, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,087,155. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James A. Hooven sold 547 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $52,687.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,687.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,217 shares of company stock valued at $485,684 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Standex International by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Standex International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

