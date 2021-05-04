$1.09 EPS Expected for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) will announce earnings per share of $1.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07. Community Trust Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.33. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%.

CTBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 25th.

CTBI stock opened at $45.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.06. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $47.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTBI. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth $39,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth $67,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 276.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

