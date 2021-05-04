$1.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) will announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $1.10. American Electric Power posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.18.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $88.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

In other news, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $157,102.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $158,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,125,260.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 237,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,216 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in American Electric Power by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 88,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $930,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in American Electric Power by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 550,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,872,000 after acquiring an additional 38,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

