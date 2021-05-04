$1.32 EPS Expected for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) to report earnings per share of $1.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings. Alamo Group reported earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full-year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.44 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alamo Group.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $288.62 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

In related news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 250 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.09, for a total value of $39,522.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,875 shares in the company, valued at $928,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Alamo Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new position in Alamo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Alamo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alamo Group stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,378. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.60. Alamo Group has a 52 week low of $81.69 and a 52 week high of $164.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.46%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

