$1.42 EPS Expected for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chevron’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.93. Chevron posted earnings of ($1.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 189.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $6.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $7.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.68.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $106.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,683,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,677,410. Chevron has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $112.70. The company has a market capitalization of $204.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

