$1.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for GameStop’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the lowest is $1.22. GameStop reported earnings of ($1.61) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 191.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, April 19th. Standpoint Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $37.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

GameStop stock opened at $162.20 on Friday. GameStop has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $483.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.16 and a beta of 1.40.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

