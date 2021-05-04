$1.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will announce earnings per share of $1.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43. Citrix Systems reported earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year earnings of $6.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $6.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

In other news, EVP Hector Lima sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.22, for a total value of $163,444.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,270 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,689.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 2,000 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $269,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,246,312.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,702 shares of company stock worth $4,378,181 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 30.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 218,979 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $30,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth about $1,371,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth about $6,020,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTXS stock traded down $4.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,848,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,340. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $173.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

