$1.62 Billion in Sales Expected for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will announce sales of $1.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NCR’s earnings. NCR reported sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year sales of $7.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.74 billion to $7.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $8.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NCR. Benchmark raised their price target on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NCR from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $132,273.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 2.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 6.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of NCR by 0.8% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NCR traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.21. 18,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.84. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $46.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.59.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

