1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.73% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue. With the development of the company’s online business and a strategic acquisition, they have continuously expanded their product offerings, most recently to include gourmet foods and home and garden merchandise. As a result, the company has developed relationships with customers who purchase products not only for gifting occasions but also for everyday consumption. “

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock traded up $1.81 on Tuesday, hitting $33.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,333. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.87. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $39.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.90 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $436,611.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,668,987.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 107,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,996,214 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,353.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

