1,093 Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dover by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.91.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $149.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $79.87 and a 52-week high of $151.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.79 and its 200 day moving average is $127.01.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

