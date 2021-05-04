1,176 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by Swarthmore Group Inc.

Swarthmore Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $235.56 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $167.85 and a 52 week high of $238.18. The company has a market capitalization of $175.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.71 and a 200-day moving average of $217.45.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

