1,211 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Acquired by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 121.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 75.7% during the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Day In July LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

Shares of VDC opened at $183.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.52. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $142.36 and a twelve month high of $183.81.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

