12,307 Shares in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLUG shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Plug Power stock opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.70 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average of $37.46. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The business had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

