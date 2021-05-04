$126.19 Million in Sales Expected for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) to post sales of $126.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $139.07 million and the lowest is $116.86 million. Canopy Growth reported sales of $80.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year sales of $439.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $429.80 million to $449.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $635.24 million, with estimates ranging from $599.74 million to $678.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGC. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at $21,249,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,955,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,827,000 after buying an additional 338,119 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth $8,131,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 564,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 250,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 602,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 223,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGC stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.29. 230,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,916,073. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 2.44. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

