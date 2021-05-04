139,284 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Bought by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 139,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,893,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.08% of American Water Works at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 5,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works stock opened at $155.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.24. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.50 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.94%.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.00.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.