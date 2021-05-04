1,407,760 Shares in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Bought by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,407,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,138,000. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 13.0% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned 3.97% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $3,067,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 65,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VYMI traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $66.82. 1,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,074. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.48 and a 200-day moving average of $63.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.361 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.