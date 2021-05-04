157 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Acquired by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 157 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,343.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,185.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,918.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,296.01 and a 52 week high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,473.33.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.