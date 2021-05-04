$188.12 Million in Sales Expected for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to post sales of $188.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $184.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $191.19 million. CubeSmart posted sales of $163.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year sales of $756.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $743.11 million to $769.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $790.42 million, with estimates ranging from $753.00 million to $833.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CubeSmart from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,824,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,404,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,918 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,476,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,838 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,415,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,251,000 after purchasing an additional 480,918 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,109,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,432,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,767,000 after purchasing an additional 176,948 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUBE stock opened at $41.72 on Tuesday. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.47%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

