1,911 Shares in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DHIL opened at $175.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.19 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.58. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.01 and a 12 month high of $177.11.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.04 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 29.63%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd.

In related news, Director Richard Scott Cooley acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $213,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,618. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James F. Laird, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.20 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,864,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent.

