1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

NASDAQ FCCY traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $18.99. 27,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,161. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $194.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

