1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.83

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.83 and traded as high as $19.45. 1st Constitution Bancorp shares last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 42,657 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.83. The stock has a market cap of $192.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $20.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.56% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

