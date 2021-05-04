$2.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.37 to $3.61. Meritage Homes posted earnings of $2.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year earnings of $11.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $12.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $14.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.58 to $21.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Meritage Homes.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTH. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

In related news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $709,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total value of $302,837.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,726,132.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,197 shares of company stock worth $2,096,298 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,784,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $107.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $49.86 and a twelve month high of $117.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.