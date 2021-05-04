$2.90 Billion in Sales Expected for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) to report $2.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for L Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $3.04 billion. L Brands posted sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that L Brands will report full-year sales of $13.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.00 billion to $14.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $14.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.58 billion to $15.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow L Brands.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on L Brands from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of L Brands in a report on Friday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on L Brands from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

Shares of LB stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,192,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,209. L Brands has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $68.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.42, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.83 and a 200-day moving average of $47.72.

In other news, Director Patricia S. Bellinger acquired 3,666 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.53 per share, for a total transaction of $199,906.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,666 shares in the company, valued at $199,906.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in L Brands by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 10,482 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in L Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in L Brands by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in L Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

