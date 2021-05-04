2,000 Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,604,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,424,373,000 after buying an additional 1,326,921 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,921,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $729,946,000 after purchasing an additional 107,940 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,634,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,390,000 after purchasing an additional 64,999 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,328,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,021,000 after purchasing an additional 20,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $172,711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.95.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMC stock opened at $179.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $182.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.34.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

